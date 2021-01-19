LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Extreme bills being considered

The legislature has only been is session for a week and already some radically extreme bills are coming up for subcommittee votes.

House Study Bill 9 is an attempt to modify the Iowa Constitution by inserting a phrase called “strict scrutiny.” As I understand it this could lead to the elimination of background checks, allow guns in schools, daycare centers, and courthouses, and would get rid of the need to get a permit to carry. We don't need the mentally incompetent or domestic abusers to gain access to guns. What part of “a well regulated militia” don’t they understand?

House Study Bill 41 is yet another Republican attack on women’s health care. It would essentially ban abortion with no exception for rape, incest, or the health of the mother. The government has no business in medical decisions between a woman and her doctor.

And last but not least, Senate File 82 is an attempt to bring back the death penalty. The hits just keep on coming. Too bad these hits are from the 1950s, which is where it seems the Republicans want to take us.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

