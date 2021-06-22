LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grassley and Ernst for Hall of Shame

On Thursday, June 17 the Journal ran a story on the January 6 insurrection by loyalists to Donald Trump.

Republican U.S. Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst need to be elected to the Hall of Shame. They both voted “No” to create a bipartisan commission to investigate that Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States. You’ll remember the mob even chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”— who was Trump’s Vice-President.

Both Grassley and Ernst took the oath of office, which reads," to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion…”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What are they thinking? To this day Trump is still spouting the Big Lie — that he actually won the election. He undermines the integrity of our elections, tried to use the Justice Department for his own ends, and used the presidency to enrich himself.

Maybe they think Trump will find someone to run against them in a primary election.