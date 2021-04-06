 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Green energy is getting cheaper than fossil fuels
Letter to the editor: Green energy is getting cheaper than fossil fuels

As Muscatine Power & Water continues to debate the risks and benefits of building a 100% green energy portfolio or a new fossil gas plant, the nature of the energy industry is making that decision easier. If we want the best bang for our buck, we need to choose the clean energy sources.

On Feb. 5, the House Ways and Means committee introduced the GREEN Act that proposes to dramatically reduce carbon emissions through incentives and investments made through the tax code. This bill expands the use of renewable energy through federal tax incentives that will promote clean energy technologies and faster deployment of zero-emissions vehicles.

On March 2, the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced the CLEAN Future Act, a comprehensive legislation that proposes measures to address climate change and create millions of American Jobs. This bill would create a 100% clean energy standard by 2035. The CLEAN Future Act would achieve net zero greenhouse gas pollution no later than 2050, with an interim target of reducing pollution by 50 percent from 2005 levels no later than 2030.

The clock is ticking on destructive, unreliable fossil fuels, but wait, there’s more. On March 11, the latter committee introduced the LIFT Act, which proposes to invest more than $312 billion in clean energy, energy efficiency, drinking water, broadband and health care infrastructure. Of that, $3.5 billion will go to electric grid infrastructure to accommodate more renewable energy and to make the grid more resilient, efficient and secure. Something that February proved, without a doubt, is greatly needed.

Freedom Malik-Roberts

Clean Air Muscatine, CLAM.

