LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Miller-Meeks is a hypocrite

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is an obnoxious hypocrite.

She says in the Aug. 28 Journal that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “travesty,” and that President Biden should resign. What nonsense.

First of all, the evacuation is on-going with almost 100,000 people airlifted to safety. Second, it appears that ISIS-K (who took responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 12 Marines, a Navy corpsman, and many civilians) is challenging the Taliban for control of the country.

You’ll recall that Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban early in 2020. If they didn’t attack American service members or harbor terrorists, he would get 5,000 Taliban prisoners freed. The Afghan government wasn’t allowed to be involved in the negotiations, but eventually released them.

Miller-Meeks also decries the amount of material the Taliban captured. It was to be used by the Afghan National Army, but they melted away. Will they have enough gas to refill the vehicle’s tanks?

I don’t recall Miller-Meeks calling for Donald Trump to resign for orchestrating an attempt to overthrow the government. Or for Kim Reynolds to resign for botching the state of Iowa’s response to the COVID pandemic.