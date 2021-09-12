Letter to the Editor: MPW Making Strides

Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) is exploring proposals which will allow for reduced carbon output up to 65% by the year 2030 and end dependance on coal. As a resident and customer, I feel this plan is progressive, economically sensible, and environmentally friendly. Main parts of MPW’s plan include a solar farm and replacing remaining coal-fired generating units with a new natural gas-fired, combined heat and power (CHP) unit. This allows MPW to more cleanly produce energy while maintaining exceptional reliability for our benefit.

Some have questioned whether this is the “greenest” course of action. Solar and wind have clear environmental credentials, and some have argued we should only invest in those methods. That makes some intuitive sense, but the research shows the technology isn’t there yet to meet the demand of our community. It would also be prohibitively expensive to go 100% renewable at this time – in fact, MPW has estimated the cost of going 100% renewable would double our current electric bills. Given the intermittent nature of solar and wind energies (meaning energy is only produced when the wind is blowing or sun is shining), MPW’s ability to guarantee power in a 100% renewable environment is no longer within their control. Continuing to add renewables and replacing coal-fired units with a natural gas-fired unit is best for our city for years to come.