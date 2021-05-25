LETTER TO THE EDITOR: National Day of Azerbaijan

Dear Editor,

May 28 marks the 103rd anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). As world's first predominantly Muslim secular parliamentary democracy, ADR stretched from Caucasus mountains in the north to the Araxes river in the south, from Caspian Sea in the east through Karabakh region in the middle, to Nakhchivan region in the western end, totaling some 44,000 sq. mi. It existed for 23 months until it was occupied by Bolshevik Russia.

All ethnic and religious groups, including Christians, Jews and Muslims, had sizable representation in ADR's parliament. ADR was recognized by other democratic nations, including the U.S.

In Paris Peace Conference, President Wilson met with Azerbaijani delegation led by ADR's Foreign Minister Topchubashov, remarking later: "Well, one day there came in a very dignified and interesting group of gentlemen who were from Azerbaijan. ... I did find this out immediately: that I was talking to men who talked the same language that I did in respect of ideas, in respect of conceptions of liberty, in respect of conceptions of right and justice." On January 12, 1920, the Allied Supreme Council extended de facto recognition to Azerbaijan within the aforementioned boundaries.

