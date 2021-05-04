LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Repeating 'The Big Lie'

After reading Ruth Johnson’s letter to the editor it’s obvious she has been far, far away — repeating the “Big Lie” about phantom votes, inciting riots and open borders.

Let’s be clear one more time. There was no large amount of voter fraud in the last election. Even Republican elections officials say this. But that didn’t stop Republican state legislators in many states (including Iowa) from passing voter suppression bills. They have lots of help. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and Heritage Action (part of the Heritage Foundation) crafted model legislation for the state legislatures to introduce. Faith-based nonprofit organizations are spending millions of dollars to help out. (“Conservative Groups are Writing GOP Voter Suppression Bills and Spending Millions to Pass Them,” Igor Derysh, Salon, 3/27/21)

What do you suppose Johnson would say about the lawsuit filed to test the legality of Iowa’s new voter suppression law? It imposes new burdens on voting but doesn’t make voting more accessible or easier. Polls will close an hour earlier.

