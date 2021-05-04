LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Repeating 'The Big Lie'

After reading Ruth Johnson’s letter to the editor it’s obvious she has been far, far away — repeating the “Big Lie” about phantom votes, inciting riots and open borders.
Let’s be clear one more time. There was no large amount of voter fraud in the last election. Even Republican elections officials say this. But that didn’t stop Republican state legislators in many states (including Iowa) from passing voter suppression bills. They have lots of help. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and Heritage Action (part of the Heritage Foundation) crafted model legislation for the state legislatures to introduce. Faith-based nonprofit organizations are spending millions of dollars to help out. (“Conservative Groups are Writing GOP Voter Suppression Bills and Spending Millions to Pass Them,” Igor Derysh, Salon, 3/27/21)
What do you suppose Johnson would say about the lawsuit filed to test the legality of Iowa’s new voter suppression law? It imposes new burdens on voting but doesn’t make voting more accessible or easier. Polls will close an hour earlier.
And what about Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate’s decision to place over 290,000 Iowans on the “inactive” list retroactively. Weren’t feeling well during a pandemic last November 3? Didn’t want to go out? Too bad — you’re now inactive. ("Secretary of State’s Office Wrongly Inactivated Many Iowa Voters”, Laura Belin, Bleeding Heartland, 4/23/21)
As far as the other points go, if you want to know the responsibilities of government, reread the Bill of Rights. Trouble on the border? President Biden, in office barely over 100 days, is working to correct it. Back when George W. Bush was president, Republicans held the White House, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and the Supreme Court. Why didn’t they fix the border?
We are a secular society. Democrats haven’t washed religion, law, or order out of our platform. You can’t read the Republican national platform — they didn’t discuss one at their last convention. But if you read the latest state Republican platform it will send chills up and down your spine.
Thank you for your time.
Don Paulson