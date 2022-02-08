Letter to the Editor: Reverse Robin Hood

Who couldn’t see that coming? In the Feb. 2 issue of the Journal Joe Murphy, of the Iowa Business Council, (executives of the 23 largest companies in Iowa) praised Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for proposing a 4% flat tax for individuals and a 5.5% corporate tax rate. This is a terrible idea.

Once more Republicans want to go to the reverse Robin Hood economic plan. They want to take from the poor and give to the rich. What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Tax cuts like this never pay for themselves and the trickle-down theory never works.

Iowa is in such a rosy financial picture now because of the infusion of money from the federal government. The CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan (which Kim Reynolds called “a blue-state bailout”) supplied the states with much-needed help during the pandemic.

According to Randy Bauer ( Oct. 17, 2021, Bleeding Heartland, Iowa "Governor Wrongly Claims Credit for Large Budget Surplus"), “Direct assistance to individuals and businesses, including the Paycheck Protection Program, enhanced and expanded unemployment benefits, three rounds of economic impact stimulus, and advance child tax credit payments, helped the U.S. economy rebound from its induced hibernation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds helped keep people employed and active participants in the economy- which translates into taxable consumption and income.”

Mr. Murphy wonders why Iowa’s population is stagnant. Could it be that people don’t like poor water quality, starving public school’s budgets, attacking public school teachers, and a minimum wage that is still stuck on $7.25?

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

