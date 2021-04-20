LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stay humble and flexible

The majority of Iowans get their power from coal, and most coal plants in Iowa are owned by MidAmerican. MidAmerican Energy recently hired a brand new CEO, Kelcey Brown, who is from Colorado. To welcome her to Iowa the Sierra Club, CLAM and other clean energy advocates have sent her a gift basket with handwritten cards and Iowa sundries. The following letter is what was written to Ms. Brown from Muscatine’s CLAM group. It shares a brief history of how our town came to be and how it grew over the centuries. Emphasizing the growth and changes that Muscatine needed to make in order to adapt to the times and not shrivel up like so many small, river towns. Muscatine is a place of interesting history, but lots of places are. What Muscatine has to boast for is the increase in population it has seen and the higher-than-average income compared to similar sized towns in the region. The reason for that is directly related to the ability that Muscatine has to adapt to a changing world. This letter tries to draw respect and a humble nature from the reader. A humble respect that is necessary for those changes to take place and not keep a people stuck in the past.