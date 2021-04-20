LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stay humble and flexible

The majority of Iowans get their power from coal, and most coal plants in Iowa are owned by MidAmerican. MidAmerican Energy recently hired a brand new CEO, Kelcey Brown, who is from Colorado. To welcome her to Iowa the Sierra Club, CLAM and other clean energy advocates have sent her a gift basket with handwritten cards and Iowa sundries. The following letter is what was written to Ms. Brown from Muscatine’s CLAM group. It shares a brief history of how our town came to be and how it grew over the centuries. Emphasizing the growth and changes that Muscatine needed to make in order to adapt to the times and not shrivel up like so many small, river towns. Muscatine is a place of interesting history, but lots of places are. What Muscatine has to boast for is the increase in population it has seen and the higher-than-average income compared to similar sized towns in the region. The reason for that is directly related to the ability that Muscatine has to adapt to a changing world. This letter tries to draw respect and a humble nature from the reader. A humble respect that is necessary for those changes to take place and not keep a people stuck in the past.
“Clean Air Muscatine, or CLAM for short, would like to welcome you to Iowa. Muscatine is a medium-sized river town on the banks of the Mississippi River that was founded as a port for lumber acquisition due to its forested hills that had a natural path down to the river where the logs could be floated downstream. During the industrial era, Muscatine became the pearl button capital of the world and the main source for buttons for decades after. This was made possible due to the proximity to the Mississippi and the quality of the waters. Today, most buttons are made of plastic in China and Muscatine has evolved into a surprisingly large hub for industrial work in pesticides, office furniture and corn products. But the legacy of the pearl button industry lingers in the bones of the city.
Many businesses harken back to that legacy by name, such as Pearl City Media, Pearl City Candles, The Black Pearl and of course, CLAM. Whenever I dig in my garden, I find remnants of that time everywhere. Shells from decades ago, with holes punched through them, litter the soil beneath every home in Muscatine. They are a reminder to stay humble. Because around every corner is an innovation or a policy that could antiquate you. We want to gift to you one of these very shells, as a reminder to keep your mind and business model flexible. The energy industry is a vital component to the survival of all people in Iowa, we need heat in the winter and coolness in the summer in order to stay healthy. But the world is waking up to the possibilities of better means of providing these services. Cheaper, cleaner, more safe alternatives to coal and fossil gas. The fuel sources we use today could go the way of the pearl button at any time. It's not necessarily a bad thing but it is almost certainly inevitable. Please keep this shell as a reminder to stay humble and flexible as we move into the future together.
Freedom Malik
Renewable Energy Advocate
CLAM