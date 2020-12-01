Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who voted

Thanks to all who voted. You turned out in record numbers to exercise your right to vote!

The voters of Muscatine County owe a debt of gratitude to all those who worked on our behalf in the recent presidential election. They helped make democracy work.

First and foremost, our auditor, Leslie Soule, prepared and supervised absentee ballot requests, early voting, poll voting, and the upcoming recount in the Second Congressional District. She served the people of Muscatine County with professionalism and diligence. Soule led her staff and all those who stepped up to work during this election with honesty and integrity. Thank you.

To every poll worker, absentee ballot counter, and recount panel, thank you. Very long hours were worked on November 3 and the days surrounding Election Day to be sure everyone who came to vote had the opportunity to cast their ballot. Thank you.

Let us recognize all those who helped register voters prior to the election, including members of the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County. Thank you for venturing out during a pandemic to encourage citizens to participate in the democratic process.

Thanks to our postal workers who we entrusted with our absentee ballots.