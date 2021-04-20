LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Turkish national holiday soon

On April 23, Turkish-Americans will celebrate Turkish National Sovereignty and Children's Day. On that day, 101 years ago, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was established, realizing the aspirations of Turkish people for liberty, justice and peace, and leading to the 1923 founding of the Turkish Republic under the guidance of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Since its early years, the Turkish Republic has demonstrated its strong commitment to the universal values of peace, diversity and social justice. Turkey is the world's first sustainable, predominantly Muslim secular democracy and is among the growing emerging markets. For almost 70 years, Turkey has also been a key U.S. and NATO ally. More than 5,000 Turkish soldiers took part in the Korean War, and more than 700 fell as heroes fighting alongside the Americans. Today, Turkey's role as a major U.S. regional partner remains pivotal in the wider region spanning from North Africa and the Middle East to the Caucasus and Central Eurasia.