Letter to the editor

The strength of our adult system over the decades is that it was created and is financially supported by local elected officials, families and mental health providers. It is the backbone of our mental health system.

The reason it exists today is that it has NOT had to rely on annually begging the Legislature for funding over the past 50 years. It is successful because local elected officials are accountable for making it work.

More state control of the system will result in less stable funding, less local accountability for results and more broken promises.

Why is this happening? The Iowa Farm Bureau has long advocated for this change. They don’t believe mental health services should be funded by a small amount of dedicated property taxes. For the record, agricultural property accounts for 18% of the total statewide contribution for our local mental health services.

Over the past three years, Governor Reynolds and the state legislature have added more than a dozen new mental health service mandates for adults and children on our local mental health providers. This was done with great fanfare but virtually no new state funding to see then implemented.