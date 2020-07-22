LETTER: Turn Iowa over to Democrats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds recently signing the Republican voter suppression bill, Iowans should remember four Republican fails from the last legislative session.

1. In the pre-dawn hours on a Sunday morning Republicans passed a voter suppression bill, which would prevent county auditors from correcting mistakes on absentee ballot request forms by simply looking up and correcting mistakes from their database sitting right there in front of them. They will have to physically contact the voter.

2. Republicans failed once again to fund the Natural Resources Trust Fund. Iowans voted “yes” to the fund in 2010.

3. Republicans failed to fix the felon disenfranchisement issue. Governor Reynolds could fix it by issuing an executive order, but she has failed to do so. We are the only state left that has not corrected this.

4. Republicans once again forced an assault on women’s health care (late on a Saturday night) by passing a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

We can do so much better in this state by turning the legislature over to forward-thinking Democratic control.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

