 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Unrealistic optimism
0 comments
top story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LETTER: Unrealistic optimism

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

NUDGE authors Thaler and Sunstein, renowned economists updated their book. They speak of the “pervasive feature of human life” where people exhibit “unrealistic optimism.” This partially explains buying lottery tickets, maintaining known bad health habits, and failing to take proven sensible preventative steps.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This strikes me as relevant in getting the COVID vaccine and in wearing masks. The first two areas of over-optimism more directly impact only that single person and his/her family (that of course is overly simplistic). The latter behaviors explain the reason we are a year and a half out and still dealing with the national impact from COVID.

When choosing in future elections, think about this as you pick who you want making policies for you and your family — the one who says, over optimistically, “Good Luck, you’ll do fine,” or the one who says “we are all in this together.”

Kris Weis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Global warming causes issues
Letters

LETTER: Global warming causes issues

  • Updated

Whether we realize it or not, our planet and our future well-being is in jeopardy. The planet is getting warmer. That is a fact. It is not a m…

Letter: In support of President Biden
Letters

Letter: In support of President Biden

  • Updated

In his Oct. 6 letter to the editor, Bill Bloom of LeClaire gets so much wrong you’d think his talking points came straight from the self-admit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News