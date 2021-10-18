LETTER: Unrealistic optimism

NUDGE authors Thaler and Sunstein, renowned economists updated their book. They speak of the “pervasive feature of human life” where people exhibit “unrealistic optimism.” This partially explains buying lottery tickets, maintaining known bad health habits, and failing to take proven sensible preventative steps.

This strikes me as relevant in getting the COVID vaccine and in wearing masks. The first two areas of over-optimism more directly impact only that single person and his/her family (that of course is overly simplistic). The latter behaviors explain the reason we are a year and a half out and still dealing with the national impact from COVID.

When choosing in future elections, think about this as you pick who you want making policies for you and your family — the one who says, over optimistically, “Good Luck, you’ll do fine,” or the one who says “we are all in this together.”

Kris Weis

