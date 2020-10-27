Letter: Vote Democrat down the ballot

For those of you who haven’t voted yet, I urge you to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot!

All Americans know of the failures of the Trump Administration. Their response to the pandemic has been a disaster. They are attempting to end the Affordable Care Act (and have for years) with nothing to replace it. Science and climate change are ignored. Fact checkers note that Trump constantly lies on and off the campaign trail. He belittles minorities and his political opponents. The incompetence coming from this White House is breath-taking.

Currently the number of bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to help the American people and the nation is just under 400. They sit idle on Mitch McConnell’s desk.

His enabler, Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst does not speak out. She has failed the ethanol industry. She has stated she wants to talk about privatizing Social Security “behind closed doors." She is holding up the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act because the National Rifle Association doesn’t want to close the “boyfriend loophole." She has voted to confirm judges rated as “unqualified."