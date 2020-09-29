Letter: Vote out Barry, Mather and Sauer

With the election coming up on the horizon it is hard not to notice all of the yard signs going up. Many are promoting a county attorney candidate from the (Law and Order) Republican Party, the interim County Attorney James Barry.

You’ll recall that back in May the former County Attorney Alan Ostergren retired. An ad hoc committee met to find a replacement to recommend to the full Board of Supervisors.

Supposedly, James Barry was the only person to “formally” apply for the job, even though the local bar association wasn’t directly contacted.

The reason this is notable is because James Barry was the Cass County Attorney and was forced from office for running a ticket-fixing scheme. The Iowa Supreme Court even suspended Mr. Barry’s law license. Missouri did the same thing. (Iowa Capital Dispatch, Clark Kauffman, 5/15/20)

Liz Araguas of the Muscatine County Bar Association said it best back in May, “The malfeasance committed by Mr. Barry is not a hiccup, it’s not an accident, it was years of deliberate fraud.”

To add insult to injury, the Board of Supervisors voted to pay Alan Ostergren (who now lives in Polk County) $4,000 a month for eight months to be a consultant. Note that there are at least four deputies in the County Attorney’s office.