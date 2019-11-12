Who couldn’t have seen that coming? On Wednesday, October 30, Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (and Iowa’s other Republican U.S. Senator Charles Grassley) voted to allow the insurance industry “junk” insurance plans.
These plans would allow the insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions — that’s around 1.3 million Iowans.
Republicans have tried to get rid of Obamacare more than 70 times. (Newsweek, July 29, 2017, Chris Riotta, “GOP Aims to Kill Obamacare Yet Again After Failing 70 Times”)
Joni Ernst has voted with Trump 91.9% of the time. (538.com)
Iowans can do better. We need to vote Joni Ernst out of office next November.
Thank you for your time.
Don Paulson
