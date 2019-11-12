{{featured_button_text}}
ernst 1

Sen. Joni Ernst addressed many issues with Iowans when she stopped in Muscatine Saturday as part of her 99 county tour of Iowa. 

 David Hotle, david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

Who couldn’t have seen that coming? On Wednesday, October 30, Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (and Iowa’s other Republican U.S. Senator Charles Grassley) voted to allow the insurance industry “junk” insurance plans.

These plans would allow the insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions — that’s around 1.3 million Iowans.

Republicans have tried to get rid of Obamacare more than 70 times. (Newsweek, July 29, 2017, Chris Riotta, “GOP Aims to Kill Obamacare Yet Again After Failing 70 Times”)

Joni Ernst has voted with Trump 91.9% of the time. (538.com)

Iowans can do better. We need to vote Joni Ernst out of office next November.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments