Letter: Welcome to the future

The green energy sector is expanding and being fully embraced by the current administration to produce energy for every American, cleanly and affordably.

Getting energy straight from the sun to power my home was just a fantasy when I was a kid. Now that technology is powering homes and businesses and even entire cities across the globe. Scientists and engineers are discovering new ways to make energy and produce steam without fossil fuel. We now have a way to produce steam using nanoparticles. It’s so efficient they can even turn icy-cold water directly into steam!

It’s enough to baffle the senses. Another person invented a bladeless wind turbine that functions on the principles of vibration-transferred energy. The inventor was inspired by the phenomenon of opera singers breaking wine glasses with just their voices. Astounding!

The future is now. If we put our mind to it, we can do anything. We can power our entire lives using technology that requires no money for fuel. In 2019 the Missouri River flooded and impeded MPW's ability to purchase coal. That would never happen with a solar garden or wind farm, because we would have an energy source independent of other states or countries and insulated from climate change related natural disasters abroad. A 100% independent energy source.