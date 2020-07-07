Letter: When exactly will women count?

When exactly will women count? Lower paying jobs, unpaid labor at home, workplace discrimination; women’s inequality has existed too long! It’s undeniable that women have made significant progress toward equality over the years. However, women continue to battle systematic discrimination in the form of unequal pay, workplace harassment, and domestic violence, to name a few.
While steps have been taken to reduce discrimination at the federal and state levels, a Constitutional Amendment, known as the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), has been in the works for almost 100 years (circa 1923). With Virginia becoming the 38th state to ratify the ERA this past January, our nation has never been closer to adding the words “and women” to the US Constitution. Thirty-eight states are needed to ratify the ERA for the Amendment to become a reality.
However, Congress set a deadline of ratification for 1982. On Feb. 13, 2020, the House of Representatives passed a bill which removes the deadline.
The League of Women Voters of Muscatine County calls upon Senators Ernst and Grassley to vote YES on a Senate bill that also removes the deadline, S.J. Res. 6.
The League of Women Voters has always worked for equality in our citizen-led democracy, and we believe that ensuring equal rights under the law is an important step in making our democracy stronger and more inclusive.
During the month of July, please, contact Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst and urge them to support S.J. Res. 6.
Sincerely,
Sue Johannsen
LWV Muscatine County
