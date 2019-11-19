Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, and Kim Reynolds must go. If they continue to support Donald Trump, their fate will be sealed.
Senator Grassley needs to check his facts regarding the economy. The recovery began when President Obama took office after the previous administration made a mess of things. The Obama administration bailed out many companies, banks, and government entities, was criticized for this, however the result brought our country out of recession.
Grassley brags about helping the middle class, look at the tax benefits in the near future, the middle class will suffer, and the rich will become richer. The Trump voters obviously don't read, they believe things verbatim, without checking factual sources concerning future tax repercussions.
Ask farmers and John Deere how economic conditions are working out for them. China is not paying tariffs, domestic companies, and consumers are. Most companies hike prices for consumers to cover losses,or reinvest the millions of dollars gained in tax cuts and incentives in buying back shares of company stock, not investing in their employees.
Governor Reynolds is much the same, we supposedly have an economic surplus, I wonder what this surplus is used for. Certainly not in repairing our crumbling infrastructure, or financing education at a sustainable level. Sad!
Senator Ernst, a veteran, supports Trump, a man who abandoned our allies, the Kurds in Syria, put our troops in danger, and led to the deaths of thousands, including women and children.
Therefore the gang of three support a President who states it's okay to grope a woman as long as she is your type, makes fun of mentally disabled people, disparages all Hispanic immigrants, and disrespects a tortured war veteran (John McCain), because he was captured.
What are Republicans who support Trump afraid of? All the aforementioned comments are supported by independent, not partisan sources, none of them are fake news. This is not the country I grew up in, vote for change, our future as the greatest nation is at stake.
Tim Armstrong
