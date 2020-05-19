Marquard says county attorney selection process flawed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 11, after speaking against the appointment of James Barry as County Attorney, I saw that Mr. Barry was quickly sworn in. He announced his intention to run for the office in November and then praised the agreement to pay Alan Ostegren $4,000 per month till January. If as Mr. Mather claimed, Barry is a great county attorney, why does he need six months of paid advice? Why not just use the free services of the attorney general? Why would someone just appointed to this office without an apparent political base immediately announce an election campaign? Why proceed over the objection of the County Bar Association? Why not allow meaningful public investigation and comment in the appointment process?

The selection process was deeply flawed. The only advertisement was buried in the legal notices of the local papers with the bids and other legal documents. Neither the Muscatine County Bar Association nor State Bar Association were contacted to advertise the position. Only one person applied. Would a legitimate selection process produce this result? There are four possible explanations for such a process: incompetence, laziness, corruption or a combination of the above.