Muscatine County needs new elected officials

If the great Yogi Berra could sum up the current Muscatine County Board of Supervisors and county sheriff it would be “Déjà vu all over again.” We have a county government that has jumped from one failure to another. First, it was toxic slag on our gravel roads, then the breakdown of relationships with the other counties in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, after that let’s not forget the disrespect shown to the Geertz family by the sheriff or the defunding of Special Olympics. Finally, we get to the offensive, homophobic, racist, and puerile postings of the Muscatine County jail administrator. By the board members’ and sheriff’s lack of action on this issue, they are saying that they agree with what the jail administrator has posted. The board of supervisors and the sheriff must be held accountable for these actions. To do that, the residents of Muscatine County need to go to the polls this November and vote in new leadership. When the supervisor candidates Edward Askew (District 3) and Henry Marquard (District 4) and the sheriff’s candidate Mike Channon are elected they will make sure these types of problems will be solved before Muscatine County becomes an embarrassment to our residents and the State of Iowa.