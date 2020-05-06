Remember your duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I posed a question to the board of supervisors this Monday, May 4, on the status of the sheriff’s investigation into the disgusting behavior of the jail administrator, Dean Naylor. To remind the readers, the jail administrator was placed on paid administrative leave, emphasis on paid, last April 23rd by the sheriff.

This personnel action was detailed in the Muscatine Journal with statements from the vice chair of the board of supervisors, Santos Saucedo. So, the fact that there is an investigation is not confidential. But, when I posed the question to our board, one of the supervisors, Nathan Mather, said that the investigation is confidential and that Des Moines sets that standard.

Now, I specifically asked only if the board was aware if or when the sheriff’s investigation will be completed, not on the personnel actions being taken by the county. So, what is going on with the board? Are they afraid of the outcome if the sheriff exonerates Dean Naylor or is the board wanting the issue to die of obscurity during the Covid 19 pandemic?

My answer to the voters of Muscatine County is to keep the board’s and sheriff’s feet to the fire. Do not let them forget their duty to the voters and common decency!

Edward Askew