Rita Hart for health care

Is Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks a lunatic? Or does she think we are stupid?

Miller-Meeks is running for a seat in the U.S. Congress and her opponent is Rita Hart. Rita is a farmer, taught school for 20 years, and is a life-long Iowan.

In her latest commercial, Miller-Meeks claims that “Washington Democrats and Rita Hart” did nothing to stop viruses from Asia. What an amazingly stupid thing to say.

The Obama Administration developed a detailed plan for an early response to a disease such as COVID. Trump’s team was told about this. (Kaiser Health News, Victoria Knight, 5/15/20.) Also, President Obama warned of a possible pandemic in 2014 and wanted funds to prepare for it. Republicans blocked the funding request. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ArLuther Lee, 4/15/20.) An article in the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News tells us of 25 warning signs of a coming pandemic, starting with a "60 Minutes" story in 2005. (Kevin Davies, 4/17/20)

Rita Hart served in the Iowa State Senate. Miller-Meeks served in the Iowa State Senate — why didn’t SHE stop the virus from Asia?

As our next congresswoman, Rita Hart will vote to make health care more affordable, invest in public education, protect Iowa’s family farms, care for our veterans.