 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rita Hart for health care
0 comments
editor's pick

Rita Hart for health care

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

Is Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks a lunatic? Or does she think we are stupid?

Miller-Meeks is running for a seat in the U.S. Congress and her opponent is Rita Hart. Rita is a farmer, taught school for 20 years, and is a life-long Iowan.

In her latest commercial, Miller-Meeks claims that “Washington Democrats and Rita Hart” did nothing to stop viruses from Asia. What an amazingly stupid thing to say.

The Obama Administration developed a detailed plan for an early response to a disease such as COVID. Trump’s team was told about this. (Kaiser Health News, Victoria Knight, 5/15/20.) Also, President Obama warned of a possible pandemic in 2014 and wanted funds to prepare for it. Republicans blocked the funding request. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ArLuther Lee, 4/15/20.) An article in the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News tells us of 25 warning signs of a coming pandemic, starting with a "60 Minutes" story in 2005. (Kevin Davies, 4/17/20)

Rita Hart served in the Iowa State Senate. Miller-Meeks served in the Iowa State Senate — why didn’t SHE stop the virus from Asia?

As our next congresswoman, Rita Hart will vote to make health care more affordable, invest in public education, protect Iowa’s family farms, care for our veterans.

Miller-Meeks supported taking away the Affordable Care Act, turn Medicare into a voucher system, and kept the door open for the privatization of Medicaid. She is an eye doctor who wants to be in the U.S. Congress. I just can’t see it!

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News