I just finished reading the letter to the editor on May 13th, "Ernst needs replaced." Mr. Donald Paulson has written many hateful articles about Republicans over the years. This time he hit bottom.

He may not agree with our elected officials all the time, but can't we at least be respectful? If you don't like things as they are, vote them out of office.

How do we know that all those accusations Don keeps making about the president and governor are true?

When he called the president a "mental dwarf" he pointed at the president but he pointed three fingers at himself.

We may not like things as they are, but at least show some respect for everyone, including himself.

Doris M. Watson

