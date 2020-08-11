× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America is surrendering to lawlessness. As a consequence of our individual/national sin, God has broken the pride of our power. We are watching as windows are smashed, businesses looted, cars torched, police attacked, cities decimated, mayhem escalated, people killed. Obviously, dismantling/defunding the police will only escalate crime, not eliminate it.

This angry, radical movement that is suddenly possessing America — a movement that hurls outrageous accusations; twists facts to spin isolated problems into "systemic corruption"; sees only America's faults and none of its virtues; seeks to defund/disband law and order; applauds destruction; celebrates lawlessness; wants to disrupt the traditional family; foments fury; feeds on intimidation, coercion and fear; demands total unthinking conformity — is definitely not of God.

According to its website, Black Lives Matter (BLM) is also a "queer-affirming network" (no surprise there!) that aims to "disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure"; dismantle patriarchal practices; and support community 'villages' that collectively care for each other." It wants to destroy the capitalist system and replace it with a collectivist society. This is, by definition, a Marxist revolutionary movement/Communist insurgence. These are radical mutations of concepts that history has repeatedly proved are disastrous.