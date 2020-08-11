America is surrendering to lawlessness. As a consequence of our individual/national sin, God has broken the pride of our power. We are watching as windows are smashed, businesses looted, cars torched, police attacked, cities decimated, mayhem escalated, people killed. Obviously, dismantling/defunding the police will only escalate crime, not eliminate it.
This angry, radical movement that is suddenly possessing America — a movement that hurls outrageous accusations; twists facts to spin isolated problems into "systemic corruption"; sees only America's faults and none of its virtues; seeks to defund/disband law and order; applauds destruction; celebrates lawlessness; wants to disrupt the traditional family; foments fury; feeds on intimidation, coercion and fear; demands total unthinking conformity — is definitely not of God.
According to its website, Black Lives Matter (BLM) is also a "queer-affirming network" (no surprise there!) that aims to "disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure"; dismantle patriarchal practices; and support community 'villages' that collectively care for each other." It wants to destroy the capitalist system and replace it with a collectivist society. This is, by definition, a Marxist revolutionary movement/Communist insurgence. These are radical mutations of concepts that history has repeatedly proved are disastrous.
We are experiencing in the final dangerous stages of Communist infiltration predicted back in the 1950s. It uses every diabolical means to weaken us from within, perverting our morals, sabotaging our educational system, wrecking our social structure, destroying our spiritual/religious life, weakening our industrial/economic power, demoralizing our armed forces, and finally, overthrowing our government by violence and force.
Wendall E. Carr
