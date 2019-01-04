The New Year is here. And it’s time for most to start some sort of a diet. Not all of you, of course, but most of us over 35 years of age.
Like many, I refuse to start one until the holidays are over. But now that most people have returned to work and Monday is just around the corner, I figure that’s the day to start.
After all, it likely took us until then to get rid of all the leftovers. It’s great to have that temptation gone.
If you are smart, you started back in with the exercise program that somehow fell off in November-December.
That’s what I tried to do this week. I am kind of an all-or-nothing type of person. Still, getting back into the right frame of mind for me requires morning exercise. I have found with my new job here in Muscatine, there is usually no way I will go work out after work.
And largely thanks to our dog, I am usually up early just about every day. Early -- as in 5 a.m. -- is kind of late for me. So that leaves me plenty of time to have a cup of coffee and head to the gym, which is about seven minutes away, if that.
I’ve learned to at least do 20 minutes or so of cardio. It would be better to do 10 minutes more and I hope to work up to that. But 20 minutes makes it worth the short drive from my house to where I work out. It’s also far better than zero.
It also gets the day started right and improves my attitude for the day.
Another thing I have learned, be it good news or bad, it’s best to weigh in about every day. And this must be done about the same time every day. Maybe it’s after the workout in the morning. That’s what I usually do.
It should also be done on the same scale.
As I get older they say you should be doing some weight lifting. I will say if you are on an elliptical or Arc Trainer or a similar device that requires constant gripping while your arms are moving, you may not need to do much weight lifting.
If on the other hand, you prefer to lift, it’s almost always wisest to start with lower weights and eventually find one that 10-12 reps is enough. Most won’t regret doing a circuit of 10 or exercises.
I do have to say, though, after making sure for several months that I did my share on the weights, I found some unexpected pain creeping in when I took some time off, and the pain was not from strain. So I won’t be doing as many weights on my 2019 version of “Let’s Drop 30.”
The benefits to exercise are many. I am no doctor, but what I have found in about 40 years of fairly consistent exercising is that when I work out at least four times a week or more, the cold and flu seems to have much less a chance of happening. It’s as though I am breathing out a lot of bad air or toxins or something.
It’s also great for stress relief. The blood flow, I like to think, cleans out the brain a bit. Gradually most things seem doable, even those things that had caused the most apprehension.
And it’s true you do sleep better. You are relaxed.
I should also note exercise is helpful to dieting because it not only burns calories but takes you away from food, thus making dieting easier for at least that portion of the day.
Remember: if you haven’t been to your doctor in a while, it’s best to see him or her and let them know you plan to embark on a diet/exercise plan and get their feedback.
I also believe in setting goals and using the various apps to record what you are eating and the calorie content. It kind of turns it all into a game. And I have found it’s not only rewarding but does get results.
I hope to try some of that intermittent fasting this year. That’s about the only new thing I will do.
Lastly, don’t go too all out right away on the exercise portion. Break in gradually and build up to things. Many, many people go strong for a week or two and then you never see them again. Or if you do, it’s at a buffet. This is a gradual thing.
I do want to close with this thought: Diet without exercise is like taking pills without taking precaution or prevention. You need both. Plus dieting is more fun with exercise and vice versa.
Laughter is a great medicine, but exercise is close behind. Good luck to everyone as you embark on whatever you plan to do.
