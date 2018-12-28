I don’t know about you, but I hope 2019 becomes a year of fewer passwords.
Passwords are the ruination of modern times. A password for this. A password for that. Soon, it seems, you will need a password to get out of bed in the morning, or to turn your TV on, or start your car. Or … well, you get the picture.
And worse yet, many sites make you change the password several times a year.
Then there are those passwords you hardly ever use. Of course, most of us try to put them in our phone but if you dare forget to do that for one of them, and then can’t find that piece of paper you put it on, you are in for a rough stretch.
And, of course, we all know the theory of making all passwords similar. Most of us know that only works for a while, especially with the passwords that must be changed periodically. Add a number each time, you say. Sure.
Of course, the reason for passwords is for security. But the privacy of our records (the security) seems to get breached every so often regardless. So how secure are these headache-causing passwords? Even the computer generation, eventually has trouble with them.
Do I have a solution? Not yet, and if I did it would require a password to find it out.
The holidays?
I feel sorry for the many that don’t have Christmas Day off. Or don’t get off early enough to enjoy Christmas Eve (which is or has been) rapidly becoming a holiday in its own right. The day after Christmas is rapidly heading in that direction, too.
Thanksgiving is already nearly a complete two-day feast with some school districts taking the whole week off. If it can all be worked out (other than cities that need leaf pickup before snow hits) I have no problem with any of it. I just hope you don’t forget those that do have to work any of these days. They deserve the big thank you. A day off later in the week is no comparison to working the holiday.
Next up is New Year’s Eve. Admittedly a member of the plus-60 set, to me New Year’s Eve has lost a bit of its luster. But I may be wrong. Maybe it always was a night for the young.
As a parent of a teen, I can only tell you this, it’s definitely one night you would like your kid to come home early. To me, early — as in by 12:30 a.m. — works just fine.
The two-week break, for some, will soon be over. I bet many, whether they worked during this time or were off, will gladly settle into normal January hours.
