The annual meeting of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Corporation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room in Strahan Hall at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine, Iowa. All orchestra members, volunteers, fine arts subscribers, and orchestra patron members are eligible to attend. The Nominating Committee will place in nomination those proposed as directors of the Corporation. Nominations may also be made from the floor. Each member present will have one vote. The Corporation meeting will be followed immediately by the meeting of the Board of Directors. Officers of the Board will be elected during this meeting. The regular business of the Board will continue.
Orchestra corporation to meet
