Ordinance would allow reserve officers to live outside Louisa County

WAPELLO — Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reserve officers would be allowed to live outside of Louisa County and even out of state under a proposed ordinance that was formally presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt presented the ordinance, explaining it was required by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, apparently for the officers to maintain certifications.

Marquardt said one of the department’s reserve officers was in the process of moving and indicated the ordinance would immediately affect their status.

County auditor Sandi Sturgell said the ordinance would require a public hearing and the supervisors indicated they would act on that at their next meeting. Once the public hearing is held, the supervisors could then approve the ordinance’s first reading and agree to waive the second and third readings, which would allow the ordinance to go into effect upon publication.

Marquardt added that the recent reserve officers golf tournament, which helps fund equipment purchases for the program, was a success, raising nearly $11,000.

Marquardt also reported to the supervisors that, for what is believed the first time ever, Louisa County has officers on duty all day/every day. He said the 24/7 coverage was established in April, following the merger of the Wapello Police Department with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a related update, Marquardt also said the sheriff’s office was now fully staffed in all its departments.

Marquardt added, however, an effort to obtain a new law enforcement vehicle will be more costly this year. He said state bids are expected to be about $800 higher because of inflation.

The supervisors also received monthly updates from Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond, mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf and general assistance director Cyndi Mears.

Hammond said she had been spending time working on a possible sale of some Hoover Nature Trail sections to adjacent property owners. She also reported a portion of a company’s quote to inspect and repair the high ropes course at the Langwood Education Center included the use of a lift truck.

Supervisor Brad Quigley, who also serves on the conservation board, said he had a machine he could provide and operate for the inspection and repairs. He said other work that Hammond had also indicated would require a lift could also be done with his equipment.

In her report, Wulf said the July 1 transition from county funding of mental health services to state funding appeared to be moving forward smoothly. She said the state had provided its first quarterly check to the fiscal agent for the regional Southeast Iowa LINK mental health region. She said the region had submitted a state report listing requests for proposals it had sent out seeking providers for some required core services still unavailable in this area.

She said the RFP would document the efforts being made to comply with the requirements.

In her report, Mears updated the board on office and food pantry visits in the area. She also said some Christmas programs, such as the Salvation Army kettles, were beginning to gear up.

In final action, the supervisors:

• Approved a fireworks permit for the Conesville Event Grounds.

• Approved the two-lot Schilling Subdivision in Port Louisa Township.

• Approved $354,379 in claims.