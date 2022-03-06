P&Z gets new comprehensive plan draft

WAPELLO — A new draft version of the Louisa County Comprehensive Plan 2040 update was presented to the Louisa County Planning & Zoning Commission (LCPZC) on Tuesday at its regular monthly meeting.

Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Regional Plans Administrator Kansha Tiwari and SEIRPC Senior Planner Jarred Lassiter said the plan was still a “work in progress,” but they expected to come back at the LCPZC’s April meeting with a full preliminary draft of the plan document.

“We have made substantial progress on the plan itself,” Tiwari told the LCPZC.

The SEIRPC was hired by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on April 28, 2020, to complete the update of the county plan. According to past reports, the update was initially scheduled to be completed within one year.

However, because of difficulty in gathering public input, COVID-19 and other issues, the SEIRPC needed an additional year to complete the project.

Tiwari and Lassiter said the effort was now entering its final stages, and they presented some of the most current details included in the latest version, including graphics, page designs and other issues.

“The document is full of graphs, tables, maps and pictures to make it more interactive for the readers,” the planners had written on one page.

Five key themes dealing with economic prosperity, embracing community, resilient infrastructure & services, quality housing and quality of life will be accompanied by 16 goals. Tiwari said the same color would connect each of the goals to a key theme.

The SEIRPC staff had incorporated several timely items, including an announced railroad merger, into the list of goals and objectives.

At least one LCPZC member said the design worked well.

“I really like the (goals and objectives),” LCPZC Chair Michael Vance said after reviewing those pages.

Lassiter said the SEIRPC staff still needed to make several changes to the document but would spend the rest of the month finalizing the plan’s content and finishing its formatting and editing.

He then reported the SEIRPC would meet with the LCPZC at its April meeting and set a timetable for final review. That would include getting comments back by April 29.

The board of supervisors would then receive the document in early April and publish notices for public review of the document. Lassiter said the plan would then return to the LCPZC in May to act on a specific recommendation to the supervisors.

The supervisors would then act on adopting the proposal at a May meeting.

In other action, county zoning Administrator Brian Thye presented the board with information on Iowa Senate File 2321 (formerly 2127), a proposed bill that would regulate commercially owned solar panel field installation on agricultural land.

According to the proposed bill, which was introduced by Senator Dan Zumbach (R-Ryan) on Jan. 26, commercial solar farms would be prohibited on agricultural ground unless the ground had a CSR of 65 or lower; the solar field was not less than one-half mile from any surround solar fields; and the solar field was not less than 1,250 feet from the nearest adjacent landowner.

Vance said if that law had been in effect when the Wapello Solar Farm, the state’s largest solar farm facility, had been proposed, it would have stopped its construction.

The members agreed to authorize a letter in opposition to the proposal.

