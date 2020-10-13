Palms 10 Theater is "treading water," but needs further support from Hollywood

MUSCATINE — In April of this year, the Palms 10 Theater in Muscatine sold movie-goers hot and fresh popcorn curbside, because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from opening the doors and screening movies.
Now that the doors are open and the projectors are rolling again, the Palms 10 is struggling to bring customers in.
“I think all service industries are struggling recently, and movie theaters are not exempt from that, that’s for sure,” said Russel Vannorsdel, vice president of Fridley Theaters, which owns Palms 10. “We have enough of a demand to make it worthwhile, but it’s shocking how many people don’t know that we’re open.”
Like theaters across the country, Palms 10 shut down temporarily due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the nature of how the virus is spread, activities that involved large groups of people were deemed high risk.
Fridley Theaters looked for other means of keeping their employees working and their doors open. One of these was offering curbside popcorn to-go on the weekends, which was done at all 19 Iowa Fridley-owned theaters.
“The response from the community was amazing,” Vannorsdel said, “It was very popular for numerous reasons.” While the first few weekends were strong however, these popcorn sales began to wane.
When theaters in Iowa were allowed to reopen at the end of May, but new releases still delayed, theaters showed older popular and fan-favorite films, like The Goonies, The Empire Strikes Back and, most recently, Hocus Pocus.
But even an anticipated new release, Tenet, didn’t bring in as many moviegoers as they would have liked.
Support Local Journalism
Palms 10 has safety guidelines for audience members, including requiring face coverings in common areas such as restrooms and the lobby, payment options (cash or card) being in separate lines, following the social distance markers on the floor while walking around, and having a six foot distance between each party.
Along with the usual cleaning and disinfecting, and extra time in-between shows for cleaning, the theaters have supplied hand sanitizer available throughout the building. They have improved ventilation, and all employees wear masks.
“Between the things that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) highly recommends, I feel like it’s as safe as an environment you could have. It’s as safe as going to the grocery store, and I would say it’s safer than going to a restaurant,” Vannorsdel said. “We’ve had quite a few people who have been very comfortable with the protocols that we are putting in place, especially in Muscatine where you have such a large building.”
Attendance the last two weekends has improved, but the cinema is still not a pre-pandemic numbers.
“For us to be sustainable for the long term, we need our Hollywood partners to keep their major movies on the release schedule.”
Currently, only Dreamworks’ "Croods 2" in November, Ryan Reynolds’ "Free Guy" in December and the possibility of "Wonder Woman 1984" releasing on Christmas are the only major films on the schedule.
“If those films hold, that with some other titles can mark December as the beginning of our recovery,” Vannorsdel said. “But if Hollywood keeps moving stuff, it will become more difficult to operate.” Not helping matters is that all of the COVID-19 relief funds that the theater had previously applied for have been used up through regular operating costs as well as through paying employees even during temporary closures.
“Property tax and leases don’t go away. Utilities and payrolls can be reduced some, but they’re still fixed expenses. Without regular revenue, it is a difficult proposition,” he added. While Vannorsdel has begun a campaign in an effort to convince the governor and state legislators to appropriate some CARES Act funding to the theaters, this funding is not yet guaranteed.
“We are working on a lot of fronts to make sure that there is no closure at the Palms 10,” he said, “If we can have even just one of these lifelines, I feel like we can continue and get through to the point of recovery. But if Hollywood doesn’t bring movies and there’s no state or federal relief, it will be a real challenge for us to continue operating into 2021.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.