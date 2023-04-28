Domingo and Maria Morales boast 40 years of experience with traditional Mexican baked goods and are now offering them to the people of Muscatine.

After opening on April 2, their bakery, Panaderia El Chuy, at 1500 Park Ave., Suite 2, regularly sees plenty of customers leaving with their arms full of freshly baked goods. The couple offers breads, cookies, cakes and other pastries. Their favorite, and possibly the best seller of the business, is the empanadas and conchas. They started making baked goods in their home and treated their friends with them. While living in Minnesota, they opened their first store. The couple has also run stores in West Liberty and Columbus Junction.

“Much of our life we have been making bread, so we decided to open a bakery,” Maria Morales said.

The business is named after their late son Jesus, nicknamed Chuy.

As they closed the bakery in Columbus Junction, a friend told them of an open store front in Muscatine. They chose to open in Muscatine.

The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

As the bakery grows, the couple hopes to pursue new opportunities. Maria Morales said the reason they were in Muscatine was to serve the community bread.

“We hope to succeed with this one and slowly see if we can expand to other areas,” she said.