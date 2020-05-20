Pandemic concerns and extended construction causes historic Muscatine restaurant to struggle

However, another challenge was just around the corner.

Having ran his family’s restaurant for years, Vitale has grown to enjoy the downtown area where it resides.

“The different stores around us makes it kind of a unique atmosphere,” he said.

That location, however, has left him with another obstacle.

In the beginning of April, construction began on 2nd Street, and Salvatore’s front door entrance was blocked off because of the work being done on the street and sidewalk. Vitale said he was originally told that the construction would only be 4-6 weeks.

Now he’s been told it could last until July.

“They just don’t understand that there’s two restaurants on the block that are struggling,” he said, with the other restaurant being Riverside Café.

Vitale and his crew have tried to direct pick-up customers around the blocked off areas by posting alternate route directions on Facebook and sometimes directing them on the phone, but even that isn’t a perfect solution.

“We’ve had people not show up because they get frustrated and give up because they can’t find us," he said. "It’s been a mess.”