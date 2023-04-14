With spring well on its way, the Muscatine City Council reviewed the process citizens use to hold special events on city property during its in-depth meeting Thursday evening.

Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Recreation, reported that assisting customers with special events gives the department the opportunity to provide customer service. She said special events supported a vibrant community.

“We want people to be aware so if they are hosting any event on city property we want them to reach out to city staff,” Stafford said. “We can make sure everyone on city staff is aware of it and we can post it for public knowledge and make sure everyone has adequate space.”

Stafford said the first step for a citizen to use city property was to contact city staff and an appropriate application would be given to them. The city currently has 23 venues and 56 acres that can be used for special events. The city employee will work with the citizen to determine which venue is right for the event. Once approved, the event is added to the special event listing. Depending on the event, a pre-event meeting may be scheduled.

She said in the past many problems had happened because people had not known there was a process to host an event on public property. Once contact is made, she explained, city staff can guide the applicant through the process.

For more information on using city property, contact the parks and rec department.