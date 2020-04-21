Parks and Recreation encouraging fitness through competitive virtual racing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department believes the spring temperatures are the perfect opportunity to lace up those running shoes and get back into shape.

Parks and Rec is encouraging everyone to participate in a new virtual race program featuring weekly challenges and competition. The first competition will encourage participants to beat themselves between April 27 and May 2 in the Personal Best 5K Challenge.

Participants in the Personal Best 5K Challenge can run anywhere they like — on city trails, in their neighborhood, or on their treadmill — for the 3.1-mile distance, but you much run at least twice. Runners will need to keep track of their finishing times and report their best time improvement via email to the Parks and Rec Department at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov. The top men and women runners with the most improvement on their personal bests over the week will receive prizes.

There is no pre-registration or fee required to participate in the virtual race series. Weekly challenges and announcements will be posted on the Muscatine Parks and Rec Facebook page and on the Virtual Recreation Resource Center page on the City of Muscatine website.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department office at 563-263-0241 or by email.