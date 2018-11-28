MUSCATINE – All boys and girls in the first through sixth grades are invited to participate in the Basketball Shooting Camp sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. Attendees will learn the proper stance, balance, grip, delivery and follow through to improve their game from trained Parks and Recreation staff.
The Basketball Shooting Camp will be held over the school winter break on Dec. 26, 27 and 28 in the large gymnasium at Central Middle School. First and second graders will play from 9-9:55 a.m., third and fourth graders from 10- – 10:55 a.m., and fifth and sixth graders from 11–11:55 a.m. each day of the program.
The fee is $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents. Deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, and registration is limited. Parents may register the prospective camper at the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department in the lower level of City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, by phone with a credit or debit card, or online at www.muscatineiowa.gov/registration.
Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.
