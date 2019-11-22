MUSCATINE — Another street in Muscatine will soon be closed to traffic, this time for sewer repairs.
The 1500 block of Washington Street will be closed from Park Avenue to Union Street starting Monday, Nov. 25, to repair a collapsed sewer line. Muscatine City Council approved the work, Tuesday, Nov. 21, and it is expected to be completed Dec. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Washington Street (Highway 22) traffic will be detoured in both directions using University and Colorado. Drivers are urged to find alternate travel routes, and to slow down and use caution.
Hometown Plumbing and Heating will repair the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.