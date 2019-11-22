{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE — Another street in Muscatine will soon be closed to traffic, this time for sewer repairs.

The 1500 block of Washington Street will be closed from Park Avenue to Union Street starting Monday, Nov. 25, to repair a collapsed sewer line. Muscatine City Council approved the work, Tuesday, Nov. 21, and it is expected to be completed Dec. 3.

Washington Street (Highway 22) traffic will be detoured in both directions using University and Colorado. Drivers are urged to find alternate travel routes, and to slow down and use caution.

Hometown Plumbing and Heating will repair the line.

