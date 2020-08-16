Participants show appreciation for 43rd Watermelon Stampede

In staging the 43rd annual Watermelon Stampede, Dell Wagner wasn’t looking to make some righteous moral or political statement. He just wanted to put on a race.
He may have ended up putting on the only road race to take place in the state of Iowa this summer.
Wagner flirted with the idea of a virtual Stampede this year, and the COVID-19 pandemic obviously presented the possibility that the race would be canceled.
But the Watermelon Stampede is Wagner’s annual ballad to his city. And taking the race out of the streets of downtown Muscatine and onto his computer screen seemed slightly askew, like a note played in the wrong key.
When runners started rolling across the finish line, Wagner noticed a funny trend that somehow simultaneously validated his staunch belief that the community needed the race more than ever, but also made it ever so slightly bittersweet.
None of the eight major winners came from Muscatine. The eight divisions: men’s and women’s groups for over and under 40, for each of the 5K and 10K races ran on Saturday through downtown.
“Is that too bad? Of course that’s too bad,” Wagner said. “But when you only have one race, all the fastest (runners) are going to come out.”
Winners in smaller age brackets were also given watermelons as well.
Kayci Martensen, 16, and her family drove two hours from Benton, Wisc., so that her and her sister, Hanna, 14, could run.
Both Martensens ended up taking melons back to Benton.
Kayci was the top female finisher in the 5K with a time of 18:20.
“There aren’t very many races around us,” Kayci said. “I’m just glad I got to run because I don’t when I’ll get to race again.
"I was kind of nervous. It was bigger than we expected and there was a lot of good competition.”
Hanna took first in the 14 and under age group and ran a personal best with her 21:03 effort.
“We were pretty excited (beforehand),” Hanna said. “We haven’t gotten to run in a while.”
Dalton Martin, 20, of Rock Island, was the top overall finisher on the men’s side, running the course in 16:23.
“It was really nice to finally get to run a road race,” Martin said. “I’ve been looking all over all summer, but (the closest ones) are like eight hours away or something crazy. Having this one so close was nice.
“The course was tough, being uphill for the first mile and a half, but other than that … it was a nice course.”
After Martin, a quartet of Muscatine cross country runners crossed the finish line in Logan Kirchner, Aiden Armstong, Aiden Daufeldt and Sam Gordon. The Muskie runners made up four of the top six in the open men’s 5K. The group all finished between 17:38 and 18:13.
Their coach, Chris Foxen, finished right behind them at 18:32.
Columbus Community cross country standout Issac Acosta followed at 18:41 to take 10th-place overall.
"It felt great, I'm tired, but I wouldn't trade this feeling for anything," Acosta said.
The over-40 5K winners were Brad Theyeri (18:02) of Davenport and Carmen Peterson (23:33) of Galesburg.
As for the 10K race, Tristan Coughlin, 37, of Davenport, registered the fastest time at 32:28. Christian Haydel (39:15) of Davenport won the over-40 group.
“It was fun to get outside,” said Nancy Hawley, who won the 70-74 age group 5K with a time of 49:19. “I’ve been walking for a few years, but when (the coronavirus) hit, it was everyday … Dell does a wonderful job and it was a lot of fun.”
Jessica Hruska, of Dubuque, was tops in the over-40 women race, finishing at the 39:38 mark, over a minute and 20 seconds ahead of Morgan Meseke of Davenport, who won the open division (41:01).
“It was a safe and successful event,” Wagner said. “We had about the same number of registrants (around 330) … that’s a really good number.
“There is a running community, and they like to get together on weekends and compete against one another and kid another, all of those types of things. And they just haven’t had a chance to do it.”
