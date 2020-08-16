Participants show appreciation for 43rd Watermelon Stampede

Kayci Martensen, 16, and her family drove two hours from Benton, Wisc., so that her and her sister, Hanna, 14, could run.

Both Martensens ended up taking melons back to Benton.

Kayci was the top female finisher in the 5K with a time of 18:20.

“There aren’t very many races around us,” Kayci said. “I’m just glad I got to run because I don’t when I’ll get to race again.

"I was kind of nervous. It was bigger than we expected and there was a lot of good competition.”

Hanna took first in the 14 and under age group and ran a personal best with her 21:03 effort.

“We were pretty excited (beforehand),” Hanna said. “We haven’t gotten to run in a while.”

Dalton Martin, 20, of Rock Island, was the top overall finisher on the men’s side, running the course in 16:23.

“It was really nice to finally get to run a road race,” Martin said. “I’ve been looking all over all summer, but (the closest ones) are like eight hours away or something crazy. Having this one so close was nice.

“The course was tough, being uphill for the first mile and a half, but other than that … it was a nice course.”