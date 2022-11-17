Parties respond to Trump announcement

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he hopes to make American great again, again, and the news was not a surprise to local political parties.

From his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump announced his intention to become the second U.S. President elected to non-consecutive terms as he seeks the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024. He claimed the party could not afford to nominate a “politician or a conventional candidate” to run. The announcement came a week after the midterm elections when nationwide Republicans did not perform as well as had been anticipated.

“Who didn’t know that,” Fred Grunder, chair of the Muscatine County Republicans, said. “That’s not a big shocker or surprise. I supported Trump in '16 and in '20, and if he gets the nomination I will support him again.”

Grunder said he did have reservations, as he was not happy with some of the things Trump did during the midterm election. He believes it was “inappropriate” for Trump to announce the announcement right before the midterms, taking away from what is important. He commented that this would not keep him from supporting Trump in 2024, as he feels Trump did a lot of good things as president.

“It seemed like he wanted to make the 2022 election all about him,” he said. “That is not what a good leader would do, and I am really disappointed in what he did.”

Grunder also has decided not to speak about the 2020 election, saying it is “over and done with.” He said his focus was on the future and the 2024 election, and “If it is with Donald Trump, then it is with Donald Trump.”

After the 2020 election, Trump claimed widespread voter fraud was the reason he had not won the election. He repeated the accusation in his announcement speech. He also made it clear that he wishes Republicans to see his campaign as a sacrificial undertaking.

Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democrats, also commented that Trump’s announcement was expected and commented the announcement wasn’t really news.

“The Republicans need to figure that one out,” he said. “They have their monster to deal with, and that’s on them until after the primary.”