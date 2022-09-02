Party Chairs react to Biden speech

MUSCATINE — “Are you sure you want to talk to a fascist?” Muscatine County Republican Central Committee chair Fred Grunder said in response to President Joe Biden’s address Thursday evening in which Biden referred to people who support former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascists.”

Grunder, a self-professed supporter of Trump’s, said Friday morning he had little respect for Biden and that he felt Biden was only trying to tear the people in the country apart after campaigning on the idea of uniting people. On Thursday evening, Biden gave a speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia in which, using combative language, he denounced “extreme MAGA (Make America Great Again — Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan) ideology.” For one of the first times since being in office, he denounced the former president.

“Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Biden also took pains to stress that not every Republican is a “MAGA Republican” but that the entire party is being bullied by extremists. Grunder, as a Trump supporter, was insulted by the characterization that Trump supporters do such things as “not support the Constitution.”

“He’s an idiot, and you can quote me,” Grunder said of Biden. “He was going to unite the country. Do you think he is going to make me want to do anything with him when he calls me a fascist?”

He objected to several actions Biden has taken, including a recent executive order to give student loan relief. He said Biden is worse than Trump in many ways, commenting “he’s not a uniter at all. All he wants to do is divide.”

From the other side of the aisle, Muscatine County Democrat Central Committee Chair Kelcey Brackett commented that he agreed with most of the things Biden said, but he also is concerned the two political sides have become so polarized that it is difficult to get the sides to even have a reasonable discussion, much less work together.

“He hit a lot of the issues right on the head,” Brackett said. “We have seen so much division in the country, and I really see it coming from a minority on the right that has been dragging the Republican party further and further to the right.”

He explained “MAGA Republicans” differed from normal Republicans. He described them as a radical group that has bonded together to try to convert a political party to extremist ideals. He also cited such things as a recent attack on an FBI office and a plot to kidnap a governor being done by far-right groups as reasons for denouncing political violence. Brackett is concerned the Republican party is being controlled by “bullies” who are happy to use threats of physical violence and other things that are inappropriate for civil discourse.

While Brackett admitted both parties suffer from the same problems and that there are extremists in the Democratic party as well, he said on both sides people are opposed to even listening to people on the other side. He feels this has been born from the extremism on both sides. He said civility needed to return to government, commenting he would like to attend a political event and not have people from the other side of the aisle shouting at him.

“We need to have people from all sides take that stance and push for it,” he said. “If we continue the way we are, not only is our country going to lose, the entire world is going to lose. He aren’t going to progress as humanity unless we can learn to get over ourselves and get along a bit better.”