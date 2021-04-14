Paul Elshoff, drummer for Lefty & the Spinners, remembered by friends and family

“It was all special," he said in the same interview. "It didn’t matter what the event was. Just to be with these clowns on all those weekends for all those years, it was like our second life.”

Though they retired in 2008, the 1970s members of the band reunited several times to play for various events and benefit concerts. Lefty & the Spinners was inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, the band's 50th year.

“Our whole lives, our father was a musician, and my brother and I couldn’t have asked for better surrogate uncles,” Elshoff’s daughter, Allison, said. “The guys were great to him, and they were great to us. More than friends, they were family, too, and we just really appreciate all of their friendship with him over the years.”

Beth Hecht Van Zandt, who eventually replaced Elshoff as the band’s drummer, had also been a fan of the band since she was 17. According to her, she not only wanted to one day be part of the band, but she specifically wanted to play like Elshoff, even to the point of studying his style and technique.