Paul Elshoff, drummer for Lefty & the Spinners, remembered by friends and family

MUSCATINE — Paul Elshoff, 67, one of the members of the Muscatine band Lefty & the Spinners died Monday night at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
According to Elshoff's wife, Linda Krenz Elshoff, he passed away at 7:46 p.m., surrounded by her and their family, including Ken Elshoff and Allison and Mike Ritchie. Elshoff is the second member of the band who has passed away. Bob Eichelberger, who played keyboard, died in January 2011.
Lefty & the Spinners was formed in 1970 by former drummer Scott “Lefty” Hendriks while he and his fellow bandmates were still attending Muscatine Community College. The band quickly became known for its focus on playing rock ’n’ roll, specifically songs from the ’60s and ’70s.
In 1972, Paul Elshoff became the band’s new drummer, entering the band alongside Wayne Stuart, who became lead guitarist, while Hendriks switched to playing bass guitar.
“I looked up to both (Hendriks) and (Bob Guy), and I almost fainted on the day when they called me up and asked if I’d be interested in joining. I wasn't going to say no,” Elshoff said during an interview with the Muscatine Journal in early 2020.
From then on, Elshoff remained a consistent part of the band’s lineup, becoming one of its most recognized members as they continued playing through the ’70s and ’80s.
“It was all special," he said in the same interview. "It didn’t matter what the event was. Just to be with these clowns on all those weekends for all those years, it was like our second life.”
Though they retired in 2008, the 1970s members of the band reunited several times to play for various events and benefit concerts. Lefty & the Spinners was inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, the band's 50th year.
“Our whole lives, our father was a musician, and my brother and I couldn’t have asked for better surrogate uncles,” Elshoff’s daughter, Allison, said. “The guys were great to him, and they were great to us. More than friends, they were family, too, and we just really appreciate all of their friendship with him over the years.”
Beth Hecht Van Zandt, who eventually replaced Elshoff as the band’s drummer, had also been a fan of the band since she was 17. According to her, she not only wanted to one day be part of the band, but she specifically wanted to play like Elshoff, even to the point of studying his style and technique.
"It was at that point I became a Paul fan. If you would have asked me who my favorite drummer was, it wasn't Ringo or Neil Peart. It was Paul Elshoff,” Van Zandt said. “Over the years, I heard many ‘Paul’ stories from the guys. He would pop into dances when he was back in town, and it was great to get to know him better over the years.”
Beyond being a drummer, Elshoff served as a military police officer from 1974 to 1977 and as a police officer in Winfield and Conesville before becoming a deputy sheriff for Muscatine County. Later, he was a Teamster union steward for the county’s highway department and was an environmental inspector.
Elshoff had a strong connection with the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. According to Lt. Greg Bock, Elshoff and his wife played the role of Santa and his helper numerous times over the years to help the Salvation Army raise money.
"Paul Elshoff cared deeply about giving back to his community and improving the lives of others,” Tony “Tone” Loconsole said. “I was so honored to call him a friend even if it were only for a handful of years. Paul was the type of person who could walk into a room full of strangers and leave with them all being his friend. My heart goes out to Paul's family, friends and our community for his loss.”
As a way to honor Elshoff’s caring and kind nature, Loconsole encouraged anyone who wanted to remember or pay tribute to Elshoff to perform a random act of kindness.
Funeral services for Elshoff will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, with visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to sandhfuneralservice.com.