Pedaling to success: teacher helps Muscatine kindergartener get a custom bike

MUSCATINE — According to the teachers of Muscatine Community School District, every student is a success story, it’s their job to give them the tools they need to succeed.
For kindergartener Ryker Colon, his teacher gave him a tool to succeed, and one offering freedom and happiness for years to come.
For nearly six years, Ryker has had a medical condition his doctors haven't been able to diagnose. He has very weak muscles that prevent him from running and playing. But he still wants a bike.
“He’s been wanting a bike for a while now,” said Eddie Colon, Ryker’s father. “He doesn’t have the strength in his legs to push petals, and struggles keeping his balance.”
When asking for advice on Facebook, Eddie and his wife, Brandi, were told to try a stride bike or a scooter.
Those didn't work out for him, and someone suggested a bike from Mississippi Bend Trykes, an organization that makes trykes and bikes for people with disabilities.
“The issue with that is, we are more givers than receivers,” Eddie said.
A custom bike would cost between $1,500 and $3,000, an amount he didn’t feel comfortable asking for from friends.
“Before you get on the waitlist for one, you need to have the money ready, and we had talked about starting to save up money to do that,” Eddie said, “To try and set up a GoFundMe page or something for that is something that I have a hard time doing, because I know that there are other families who are in worse situations than we are.”
Eddie posted on social media about it, and Callie Pangburn, a kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary, was touched.
She has known Ryker since he was 2 years old, when his older brother was in her kindergarten class. Having Ryker in her class has been a gift, she said.
“I knew he would have needs that were above the general education classroom needs, but I was excited to learn from him and be a part of his year in kindergarten,” Pangburn said. Ryker is hard working and friendly, she said, always encouraging his classmates and cheering them on when they succeed.
“He is so funny and he always laughs at my jokes. He affectionately calls me ‘Pangburn’, and you will hear him say things like ‘You did it!’ or ‘Good job!’ to other students,” she said. “I love to see that someone who has so many cheerleaders for him is also one of the biggest cheerleaders for others.”
Pangburn asked Ryker’s physical therapist, Cath Hahn, to see if there was anything they could do. Through Hahn’s connections, Pangburn contacted Pilot’s Club of Muscatine, a group known for sponsoring children in need and giving them bikes and who had just reached out to Hahn to see if she knew any child who could use a bike.
“I filled out the application for Ryker, and immediately heard back that his tryke was fully funded,” Pangburn said. Hahn will work with them to assure his tryke meets all of Ryker’s measurements and physical needs in the hopes of him riding it for years to come.
“It makes my heart happy to know that he will be able to get around a little bit more like other kids do.” While Pangburn had wanted to keep it a surprise, she needed Eddie and Brandi’s signatures for the process to continue, so she told them what she had done at a school meeting. Eddie says that he was shocked by the great news.
“My wife and I instantly bawled,” Eddie said, “It was just a shock to us that she would do that. We know that teachers have enough on their plates in general, and for her to do something like that, it just shows what type of person she is and shows that she really cares about her job and cares about her students.”
Though Ryker doesn’t know about the bike yet
“It will be a huge surprise for him. I think this will make him feel like one of the other kids," Eddie said.
Eddie plans to invite Pangburn on Ryker's first ride. “I just can’t thank her enough, and she knows that. She is very special.”
“I am so happy that this gift will be given to such a deserving child and family,” Pangburn said, “The community of Muscatine has many resources available and many generous citizens, and I am so thankful that organizations like the Pilot’s Club exist.”
