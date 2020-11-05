Pedaling to success: teacher helps Muscatine kindergartener get a custom bike

Eddie posted on social media about it, and Callie Pangburn, a kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary, was touched.

She has known Ryker since he was 2 years old, when his older brother was in her kindergarten class. Having Ryker in her class has been a gift, she said.

“I knew he would have needs that were above the general education classroom needs, but I was excited to learn from him and be a part of his year in kindergarten,” Pangburn said. Ryker is hard working and friendly, she said, always encouraging his classmates and cheering them on when they succeed.

“He is so funny and he always laughs at my jokes. He affectionately calls me ‘Pangburn’, and you will hear him say things like ‘You did it!’ or ‘Good job!’ to other students,” she said. “I love to see that someone who has so many cheerleaders for him is also one of the biggest cheerleaders for others.”

Pangburn asked Ryker’s physical therapist, Cath Hahn, to see if there was anything they could do. Through Hahn’s connections, Pangburn contacted Pilot’s Club of Muscatine, a group known for sponsoring children in need and giving them bikes and who had just reached out to Hahn to see if she knew any child who could use a bike.