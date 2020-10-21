People get a glimpse at Muscatine High School's newest STEM and science wing

MUSCATINE — At the beginning of the school year, Muscatine High School officially opened its newest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics wing to students and faculty.
On Tuesday night, MHS gave residents a chance to look at the new STEM wing via an open house tour.
The project — several years in the making — was funded with help from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said the district is very grateful.
“It makes our building stand out from other buildings in the county and helps put a stamp on us as being a little ahead of the curve," he said. "We’re a progressive district doing the right thing.”
Hogenson said this new space was necessary in order to give both students and science teachers the resources they needed.
“(The old science wing) was outdated and just wasn’t the kind of value that we wanted to offer our students,” he said. “This wing now offers them the best that we can imagine.”
The previous classrooms were very compact with no natural light — a necessity in science — these new classrooms are spacious and versatile. Hogenson said this is because teachers provided plenty of feedback on what they needed to make their curriculum work well.
In the chemistry rooms there are traditional class and a laboratory areas. In the physics rooms power outlets, space and measuring tools are provided. Hogenson noted there is plenty of storage space between classrooms, giving teacher easy access to supplies instead of storing them in a different part of the school.
“It’s so well thought out, and the thing that I’m just so proud of is that the architect really listened to what the teachers wanted,” Hogenson said. “It was conversation after conversation, refining after refining, until we could get down to exactly what was wanted and needed, and then magic happened. We’re very fortunate that we had the opportunity and financing to do this.”
“I think it’s just incredible,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said after the tour. “This is a state-of-the-art space that even some colleges and universities don’t have this kind of access to.”
Christopher said he sees this as a way to give MHS students a leg up in their education, giving them the opportunity to learn in different ways in classrooms that cater to a specific subject or teaching style.
This includes a set of "learning stairs," an amphitheater with screens that give all students a view no matter where they’re sitting. There is also an outdoor classroom that could be used for experiments. The wing has a STEM room with a wall that can be opened up for more space and a virtual reality setup that can be used to explore the inside of a cell, hundreds of different cities and environments and even outer space.
The finishing touches are the murals that can be found throughout, each depicting different elements of science. Students who need additional assistance in science also have their classrooms included in this wing, allowing them to feel included in this new hub.
Since the beginning of the school year, the STEM wing has received positive feedback.
“We’ve had students say to us that this wing really has a college feel, and I’ve had teacher after teacher say that the students who are coming into class treat science a little differently now,” Hogenson said. “It feels like this is an important place, and it’s made a difference both emotionally and academically.”
Now that the STEM wing is finished, the school plans on adding new supplies and equipment when needed. A similar redesigned is planned for the fine arts section of the school in the future, which would accommodate the students in orchestra, band and choir.
“The hope is always that you design things that not only engage the learner, but create them so that they have a passion for it,” Hogenson said. “If a student has an interest and a passion in a subject, they do better. We’re hoping that students see that these additions are a commitment by the district to show that this content is supported. Over time, I think we will see that interest and motivation grow and impact students’ performances.”
