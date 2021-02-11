Pet owners reminded to keep an eye on pets during upcoming sub-zero temps

WILTON — As winter continues, Muscatine County is expected to receive more snow and strong winds, allowing temperatures to fall well below zero.
As a pet owner and veterinarian, Dr. Wayne Budding from Sunset View Pet Hospital in Wilton knows how dangerous winter can be for animals when it gets this cold.
“Most pets, both dogs and cats, can do fine in moderate temperatures, but when it gets down to this extreme cold, you’ve got to be pretty careful,” Budding said.
According to Budding, pets that spend most of their time indoors during the season aren’t acclimated to the cold. This means when it is time for a pet to relieve themselves they'll show signs of discomfort in the cold temperatures.
“Whether they’re acting anxious or they’re whining or they just won’t move or they’re holding up a paw — all of those mean that they’re trying to tell you it’s time to go back indoors,” he said.
Even if a pet hasn’t gone to the bathroom yet after being taken outside, Budding encouraged pet owners to still listen to their pet and not force them to stay out.
For animals used to staying outside for long periods, Budding said owners should make sure their pet has a strong shelter that’s thick enough to keep out the wind.
“The wind is what causes more damage than the actual temperature,” he said.
These shelters should also have proper bedding. Fresh water should be available and changed frequently.
Pets that are very young (up to six months old) or very old should especially be watched, because these ages are at a much higher risk factor when it comes to the cold. For any other pet, owners may want to look into booties or coats if it seems like their pet is especially affected by the cold.
When it comes to pets that need to be walked each day, Budding encouraged owners to shorten any necessary walks as much as possible when it’s this cold outside. Pets should also never be walked on ice, since it can be both a slip hazard for them as well as a serious risk if there is water under the ice.
Once a pet is back inside, owners should make sure to gently wipe down their paws with a washcloth and lukewarm water to help get rid of any salt crystals or anti-freeze, the latter of which can be toxic for animals. Owners should also keep an eye out for any signs that their pet may be sick.
“There’s a potential for more problems during this time of the year,” Budding said. With hypothermia, the biggest signs would be if a pet is extremely lethargic and if they’re shaking constantly for longer than five minutes after coming inside. Other signs to look for are changes in behavior such as not eating and, in the case of frost bite, really stiff ears.
Inside, however, can have its hazards as well. Though it may seem like helping, Budding also warned against putting space heaters too close to a pet’s cage — where it could possibly burn them if the heat gets to be too much — or too far out where a pet could trip over the heater’s power cord and possibly knock it over, which could cause a fire.
“With a vent, it’s not a problem since they can just get up and movie. But if it’s a space heater and you put it right next to their crate, it could cause a real problem,” Budding said.
Overall, the key to keeping pets safe during sub-zero temperatures is good observation and listening to pets when it seems like something is wrong.
“Basically, if you’re cold, they’re cold," Budding said. "So pet owners should keep that in mind — if you want to go back inside, then so do they.”