Pet owners reminded to keep an eye on pets during upcoming sub-zero temps

“The wind is what causes more damage than the actual temperature,” he said.

These shelters should also have proper bedding. Fresh water should be available and changed frequently.

Pets that are very young (up to six months old) or very old should especially be watched, because these ages are at a much higher risk factor when it comes to the cold. For any other pet, owners may want to look into booties or coats if it seems like their pet is especially affected by the cold.

When it comes to pets that need to be walked each day, Budding encouraged owners to shorten any necessary walks as much as possible when it’s this cold outside. Pets should also never be walked on ice, since it can be both a slip hazard for them as well as a serious risk if there is water under the ice.

Once a pet is back inside, owners should make sure to gently wipe down their paws with a washcloth and lukewarm water to help get rid of any salt crystals or anti-freeze, the latter of which can be toxic for animals. Owners should also keep an eye out for any signs that their pet may be sick.