Peters' pretrial delayed until July 29

MUSCATINE – A pretrial conference for a man charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of an elderly Davenport man has been continued to July 29 for additional time needed for plea negotiations or discovery.

According to court documents, Joshua Scott Peters, 36, of Davenport, also waived his right to a speedy trial for charges stemming from the April 22 incident when he allegedly crashed a stolen sport utility vehicle into the Mississippi River while the vehicle was occupied by William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport. Talbot drowned at the scene. Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Shortly after midnight on April 22, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairport State Recreation Area, 3284 Highway 22, for a missing-person and stolen-vehicle report. They met with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, who reported their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen while Talbot was inside. Deputies later learned Peters and the Talbots arrived together at the campground the previous evening and Peters ingested methamphetamine after arriving.

Deputies had been to the campground earlier in the evening for a disturbance they were unable to locate. Peters and several unidentified people were allegedly involved in an altercation. Peters fled in the SUV, and Talbot was unable to escape from the vehicle. Peters reportedly drove erratically at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway and striking a road sign before driving about 255 feet off the roadway into the Mississippi River. Peters escaped the sinking vehicle, Talbot did not, according to the law enforcement reports. Talbot’s body was recovered inside the SUV by Muscatine County Search and Rescue later that morning.

As deputies interviewed Talbot’s wife and daughter, they received a report of homeowners holding a man, later identified as Peters, at gunpoint in Montpelier. Peters was reported to be drenched with water.

Peters admitted to using methamphetamine the report said. Peters also failed a field sobriety test and a sample of his blood was taken "to determine the drug content."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0