MUSCATINE — A member of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics pathology department has been subpoenaed in the upcoming trial for Joshua Scott Peters, 37, of Davenport, who is accused of driving a stolen vehicle into the river, killing the passenger.

Court records show Stephanie Stauffer has been called to testify in the trial that is scheduled to begin March 20. The trial was continued from Jan. 9 to give the Muscatine County Attorney’s office time to complete dispositions. The trial is expected to last five days. Peters previously waived his right to a speedy trial. If convicted Peters faces up to 25 years in prison of the Class B felony.

The pretrial hearing will be March 10.

On April 22, 2022, Peters was arrested by Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, first-degree theft and driving while barred. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to the criminal complaint and arrest affidavit, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after midnight to the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine for a report of a missing person and a stolen vehicle. Deputies spoke with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, who said their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen and that Talbot was inside the vehicle. Deputies later learned Peters and the family knew each other through a family member and he arrived at the campsite with them. Witnesses said Talbot had attempted to get out of the vehicle but was unable to.

Witnesses told authorities Peters was driving erratically, braking, swerving and accelerating in an aggressive manner as he drove. At some point, Peters made a U-turn on Highway 22. While traveling eastbound on the highway Peters lost control, left the roadway and entered a south ditch. He then struck a road sign and drove about 255 feet before reaching Tombstone Trail in Montpelier at Clark's Ferry Recreation Area, according to the criminal complaint. Peters then turned south and drove the vehicle into the Mississippi River. He was able to escape as the vehicle began to submerge, leaving Talbot inside. The vehicle sank to the bottom of the river. Muscatine County Search and Rescue recovered Talbot’s body later that morning.

Deputies determined Peters ingested meth the previous evening. An alleged altercation occurred between Peters and several unidentified individuals, court records state. The records reported Peters got into the vehicle and “frantically” drove away at a high rate of speed.

MUSCOM reported receiving a call from a homeowner in Montpelier holding a man, later identified as Peters, at gunpoint. Peters admitted to using methamphetamine the report said. Peters also failed a field sobriety test, and a sample of his blood was taken to determine the drug content.

In the trial information, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry named Peters a habitual offender, citing two previous felony convictions in Scott County.

