MUSCATINE — After agreeing to plead guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years in prison.

According to court records, she also is required to pay a fine of $1,370. The court made no recommendation of when Peters should be released, leaving it up to the Department of Corrections to determine this based on Peters’ progress. She was transferred to the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville.

Peters also received a special sentenced committing her into the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of her natural life. The sentence will commence upon completion of the prison term.

Peters was originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse and incest after being accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child and selling the video across state lines. Original charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and purchase or possession of the depiction of a minor in a sex act were dismissed at the request of the state so federal charges could be brought.

Henry Winchip, 76, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested for allegedly paying Peters for photos and video of the act. He faces charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography. According to the Indiana filings on Aug. 12, 2021 the child’s father told Muscatine police he believed Peters had been sexually exploiting the child. He reported Peters approached him with Winchip’s request for the video and the father had said he would not participate. He then found videos on the phone he shared with Peters. Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23.

Peters has denied the child is related to her.

According to court documents, the child said the videos were shot at an apartment and a hotel where they lived in Muscatine. The child told investigators their father forced them to do the videos and Peters "fake child molested" them. The child said their father would sometimes hold the phone to record the videos, and other times Peters would record the videos when they were alone.

Porter County Sheriff's Office in Indiana and the FBI served a search warrant on Winchip, who later told police he has known Peters for about 15 years, police said. Winchip was aware she was in police custody in Iowa and admitted to having paid her for sex videos for years, police said.