MUSCATINE — The trial of a man accused of vehicular homicide after allegedly stealing a vehicle with another man in it and driving it into the Mississippi River had been continued to Sept. 11.

A pretrial hearing for Joshua Scott Peters, 37, of Davenport, was also set for Sept. 1 during a video hearing on March 10. The trial had been scheduled to begin March 20 and is expected to last five days. Court records show the trial has been delayed to allow the defense time to conduct depositions and gather discovery. Peters remains in the Muscatine County Jail and is charged with homicide by vehicle, first-degree theft, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death for an incident in which Peters allegedly stole a vehicle and drove it into the Mississippi River, killing the passenger. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.

On April 22, 2022, Peters allegedly stole a blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox from the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine. The vehicle contained William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport. Witnesses claim Peters left the area driving erratically – braking and swerving in an aggressive manner. Peters later drove the vehicle into the Mississippi. He was able to escape and swim to shore, but Talbot had been trapped inside. Muscatine County Search and Rescue recovered Talbot’s body. Peters was later apprehended when he tried to get a ride into Davenport.