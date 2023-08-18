Petitions are available now for the Nov. 7 city and school board elections from the city clerk or school board clerk of each district.

City election petitions can be filed in the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office from Aug. 28 to Sept. 21, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said. People running for school board must file petitions with the school district clerk.

Absentee voting will be held Oct. 14 through Nov. 6.

Muscatine City Council, the seats coming up for election include: Mayor, currently held by Brad Bark; Ward 1, held by Dennis Froelich; Ward 3, held by Peggy Gordon; Ward 5, held by John Jindrich; and an at large seat, held by Dewayne Hopkins.

Muscatine Community School District all seats are at large. The seats up for election are held by Karen Cooney, John Dabeet, Mike Morgan, and Denny Schuur.

City of Stockton will vote on: mayor, held by Jeremiah Davis; and four council seats held by Scott Wolfe, Joshua Smeiser, Tina Riley, and one vacant seat.

City of West Liberty will vote on: mayor, held by Ethan Anderson, who was appointed Oct. 24, 2022; and council seats held by Joshua Shilts, Ashley Smith, and Cara McFerren.

West Liberty School District will vote on school board seats held by Jacob Burroughs, Carla Shield, and Jeff Laughlin.

City of Durant will vote on: mayor, held by Scott Spengler; and two council seats held by Kevin Mundt and Noel Price.

Durant Community School District will vote on seats held by Tara Lindsay, Carla Whitlock and Travis Bullard.

City of Nichols will vote on: mayor, held by Linsey Reimers; and all five council positions. They are held by Russ Grim, Cynthia Massey, Kelsey Lampe, J.J. Hudson, and J.D. Hora.

City of Atalissa will vote on: mayor, held by Angie Dickey; and council seats currently held by Tim DeVore, Evan Smock; and Brian Van Dusen.

City of Conesville will vote on: mayor, held by Herb Gartzke; and council seats held by Michael Sypherd, Azure Van Auken, Robert Renden, Carolina Cellular and one open seat.

City of Wilton will vote on: mayor, held by Keith Stanley; and council seats currently held by Wayne Budding, Sheryl Lenker, and Ted Marolf.

Wilton Community School District will vote on the seats held by Linda Duncan, Tim Barrett, and Tom Fitzer.

City of Fruitland will vote on: mayor, held by Marty Hills; and council seats held by Susan Garrett and Sarah Hillman.

Louisa-Muscatine School District will vote on school board chairs currently held by Barbara Thompson, Bryce Hoben, and Carol Whittaker.

Additionally, two trustee positions for Eastern Iowa Community College will be in the ballot. The positions are: Director 8 held by Yuli Diaz and Director 9 held by Michelle Garvin